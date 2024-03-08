Ministers interviewed after 2nd plenary meeting of 2nd session of 14th NPC

Xinhua) 13:59, March 08, 2024

Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong gives an interview after the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Chinese Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan gives an interview after the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu gives an interview after the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Chinese Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng gives an interview after the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Head of the State Administration for Market Regulation Luo Wen gives an interview after the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Journalists work during an interview of ministers after the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

