Presidium of China's annual legislative session holds 3rd meeting

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the third meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The presidium of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held its third meeting Sunday.

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium, presided over the meeting.

The meeting decided to submit the draft revision to the Organic Law of the State Council to the NPC session for vote.

The meeting decided to submit three documents to the session for deliberation. They were draft resolutions on the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

The meeting also deliberated and passed a report on handling proposals put forward by NPC deputies during the session.

The presidium's executive chairpersons met before the meeting to prepare the documents.

The executive chairpersons meeting was presided over by Zhao, who is also chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presides over the second meeting of executive chairpersons of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

