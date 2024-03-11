Group meeting of deputies from delegation of Sichuan Province held at 2nd session of 14th NPC

Xinhua) 09:30, March 11, 2024

A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Sichuan Province is held at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Journalists work at a group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Sichuan Province at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

