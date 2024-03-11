Advisory: Schedule for China's NPC session on March 11

Xinhua) 08:53, March 11, 2024

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The following is the schedule for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Monday:

-- The NPC session will hold group meetings of deputies to deliberate the draft resolutions on the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate in the morning.

-- The presidium of the NPC session will hold its fourth meeting in the morning.

-- The session will hold its closing meeting in the afternoon. The deputies will vote on a draft resolution on the government work report, the draft revision to the Organic Law of the State Council, a draft resolution on the implementation of the 2023 plan for national economic and social development and the 2024 plan for national economic and social development, a draft resolution on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2023 and the central and local budgets for 2024, and draft resolutions on the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)