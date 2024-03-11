Home>>
China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session
(Xinhua) 15:05, March 11, 2024
The closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held the closing meeting of its second session on Monday.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
