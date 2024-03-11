Home>>
Chinese national lawmakers approve national economic, social development plan for 2024
(Xinhua) 15:23, March 11, 2024
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Monday approved the 2024 plan for national economic and social development at the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.
