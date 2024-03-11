Languages

Archive

Monday, March 11, 2024

Home>>

Chinese national lawmakers approve national economic, social development plan for 2024

(Xinhua) 15:23, March 11, 2024

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Monday approved the 2024 plan for national economic and social development at the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories