Top legislator addresses closing meeting of China's annual legislative session

Xinhua) 15:37, March 11, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. Zhao delivered a speech at the meeting on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Monday delivered a speech at the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC.

