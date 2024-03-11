Closing meeting of 2nd session of 14th NPC held in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:49, March 11, 2024

The closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

The closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

The closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Wang Yongcheng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), who is visually impaired, learns about the meeting files ahead of the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

