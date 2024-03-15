Home>>
Full text: Report on work of NPC Standing Committee
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Attached is the full text of the Report on the Work of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC).
Delivered by Chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee Zhao Leji on March 8, the report was approved at the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC on March 11. Enditem
