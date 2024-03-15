Full text: Report on work of NPC Standing Committee

Xinhua) 08:11, March 15, 2024

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Attached is the full text of the Report on the Work of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC).

Delivered by Chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee Zhao Leji on March 8, the report was approved at the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC on March 11. Enditem

Full text: Report on work of NPC Standing Committee

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)