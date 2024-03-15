China releases full text of NPC Standing Committee work report

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The report on the work of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) was released in full via Xinhua News Agency on Thursday.

The report, delivered by the committee's chairman Zhao Leji, was approved on March 11 at the second session of the 14th NPC.

The report reviews the NPC Standing Committee's work over the past year in six aspects:

I. Promoting the spirit of the Constitution, fulfilling our constitutional missions, and improving our competence in implementing and overseeing compliance with the Constitution;

II. Improving the quality of legislation and better designing the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics to be more complete, unified, and authoritative;

III. Making good use of the oversight power conferred on us by the Constitution and the law and ensuring that our oversight is more targeted and effective;

IV. Strengthening the competence of deputies and providing them support and safeguards for performing their duties in accordance with the law;

V. Conducting international exchanges in alignment with China's overall diplomatic agenda;

VI. Intensifying self-improvement efforts in all aspects in line with the requirement to uphold the four-fold role.

The report lays out the NPC Standing Committee's main tasks for the coming year as follows:

I. Strengthening the implementation of the Constitution and the oversight of constitutional compliance;

II. Improving the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics;

III. Taking solid steps to exercise effective oversight;

IV. Giving full play to the roles of NPC deputies;

V. Expanding international exchanges;

VI. Strengthening self-improvement efforts.

