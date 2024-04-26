Home>>
China's top legislature concludes standing committee session
(Xinhua) 14:57, April 26, 2024
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its ninth session Friday in Beijing.
At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt an academic degrees law, a tariff law, and a decision to amend the Law on the Popularization of Agricultural Technology, the Law on the Protection of Minors, and the Biosecurity Law.
President Xi Jinping signed three presidential orders to promulgate the laws and the decision.
Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.
