China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Xinhua) 11:04, April 23, 2024

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its ninth session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

The session's agenda includes reviewing a draft academic degrees law, a draft tariff law, a draft revision to the Law on National Defense Education, a draft amendment to the Accounting Law, a draft amendment to the Statistics Law, a draft energy law, a draft atomic energy law, and a draft revision to the Anti-Money Laundering Law, among other bills.

