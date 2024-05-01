Home>>
Former senior Chinese legislator dies at 81
(Xinhua) 10:55, May 01, 2024
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Oyunqemag, former vice-chairwoman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China, passed away due to illness at the age of 81 in Beijing on Tuesday.
An official statement extolled Oyunqemag as an excellent member of the Communist Party of China, a loyal communist soldier, an outstanding leader in ethnic work of the country and in the development of the socialist legal system.
