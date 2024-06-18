China's top legislature schedules upcoming standing committee session

June 18, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 26th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will hold its 10th session in Beijing from June 25 to 28.

The decision, announced on Monday, was made during a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the standing committee.

According to the proposed agenda, national lawmakers will deliberate a draft law on emergency response and management, a draft organic law for rural collective economy, a draft financial stability law and a draft preschool education law.

They will review draft revisions to the frontier health and quarantine law, the public security administration punishments law, the cultural relics protection law and the mineral resources law, respectively.

A draft amendment to the accounting law will also be tabled at the session, according to the agenda.

In addition, lawmakers will review a draft decision on adjusting the application of the food safety law in the Hainan Free Trade Port, as well as two bills concerning the Minamata Convention on Mercury and an extradition treaty between China and Panama, respectively.

