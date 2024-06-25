Home>>
China's top legislature starts standing committee session
(Xinhua) 13:08, June 25, 2024
BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its 10th session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.
The session's agenda includes reviewing a draft law on emergency response and management, a draft organic law for rural collective economy, a draft financial stability law and a draft preschool education law, and a draft amendment to the accounting law.
Lawmakers also started deliberating draft revisions to the frontier health and quarantine law, the public security administration punishments law, the cultural relics protection law and the mineral resources law, among other bills.
