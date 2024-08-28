China's top legislature to convene standing committee session in September

Xinhua) 08:38, August 28, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 29th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its 11th session from Sept. 10 to 13 in Beijing.

The decision was made on Tuesday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to the proposed agenda, lawmakers will review at the session a draft energy law, a draft public health emergency response law and a draft national park law.

They will deliberate draft revisions to the National Defense Education Law, the Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, and the Anti-Money Laundering Law.

Lawmakers will consider draft amendments to the Statistics Law and the Supervision Law, and deliberate a draft decision on conferring national medals and honorary titles on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

They will also review multiple reports and personnel-related bills, among others.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)