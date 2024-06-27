Top legislator urges lawmakers to contribute to work of people's congresses in new era

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, speaks at a lawmakers' symposium held on the sidelines of an NPC Standing Committee session, on June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, on Wednesday urged Chinese lawmakers to enhance their abilities to perform duties, and contribute their knowledge and strength to the work of people's congresses in the new era.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks at a lawmakers' symposium held on the sidelines of an NPC Standing Committee session.

At the symposium, Zhao listened to suggestions put forward by lawmakers on topics including strengthening the review of the budget and final accounts of the NPC and revising the cultural relics protection law. He also had fruitful discussions with them.

Zhao called on deputies to people's congresses to fully leverage their professional expertise, and learn about people's thoughts and expectations through inspection, research, discussions, and visits, thus promoting the solution of prominent issues of public concern in accordance with the law.

He also urged them to select key issues for in-depth research based on the industries they are engaged in or familiar with, and put forward valuable suggestions when participating in related work.

Stressing enhancing the abilities of lawmakers and improving training for them, Zhao noted that revising the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels has been included in this year's legislative work plan.

He said that full attention should be given to the opinions and suggestions from lawmakers, and the systems and mechanisms for their work should be further improved.

