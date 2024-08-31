China's top legislator stresses high-quality work among people's congresses

Xinhua) 10:39, August 31, 2024

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits a practicing center of whole-process people's democracy in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 28, 2024. Zhao made an inspection tour in east China's Zhejiang Province and Shanghai Municipality that began on Wednesday and ended on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, has highlighted the importance of faithfully fulfilling the duties set out in the country's Constitution, of practicing whole-process people's democracy, and of promoting the high-quality development of the work of people's congresses in the new era.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in east China's Zhejiang Province and Shanghai Municipality that began on Wednesday and ended on Friday.

Zhao noted that 2024 is the 70th anniversary of both the founding of the NPC and the promulgation of the first Constitution of the People's Republic of China.

For the journey forward, he stressed the need to adhere to the Party's overall leadership, remain confident in the Constitution, improve the systems that ensure full compliance with the Constitution, and enhance the abilities and quality of constitutional review and normative document recording and review processes.

The whole-process people's democracy practiced in China is conducive to pooling wisdom and strength from all corners to advance Chinese modernization, Zhao said.

Zhao urged the improvement of mechanisms that gather public opinion and wisdom, and called for the utilization of platforms such as deputy outreach and liaison offices and local legislative outreach offices, with the aim of strengthening popular support for the work of people's congresses.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits the Gubei civic center in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 29, 2024. Zhao made an inspection tour in east China's Zhejiang Province and Shanghai Municipality that began on Wednesday and ended on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

