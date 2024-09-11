China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the first plenary meeting of the 11th session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Tuesday started a regular session to review a raft of bills including a draft revision to the National Defense Education Law and a draft amendment to the Statistics Law.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the committee's 11th session.

Lawmakers reviewed the draft revision to the National Defense Education Law. The draft highlights better incorporating military service education into national defense education on campus, among other stipulations.

Lawmakers deliberated on a draft amendment to the Statistics Law. It makes stipulations on promoting the integration of modern information technologies with statistics work.

The meeting reviewed a draft revision to the Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases. It improves stipulations on the monitoring, reporting and early warning of infectious diseases, among others.

The meeting deliberated on a draft energy law, which further stresses promoting a green and low-carbon energy transition.

Lawmakers reviewed a draft revision to the Anti-Money Laundering Law. The draft steps up the monitoring of the new risks of money laundering.

Lawmakers deliberated on a draft public health emergency response law, a draft national park law, and a draft amendment to the Supervision Law.

The meeting also reviewed a draft decision on conferring national medals and honorary titles on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, a draft decision on gradually raising the statutory retirement age, and several international treaties.

The meeting deliberated on a report on the implementation of the plan for national economic and social development since the beginning of this year. The overall implementation of the plan has been going well over the period, with new positive progress made in high-quality development. The economy and overall national strength have continued to grow, according to the report.

Lawmakers reviewed a report on budget execution since the beginning of this year. Fiscal operations have remained generally stable, and budget execution has been largely balanced over the period, says the report.

Lawmakers deliberated on a 2023 report on the management of government debts. This is the first time the NPC Standing Committee has heard and reviewed the State Council's report on government debt management since the establishment and improvement of a reporting system.

The meeting reviewed a report on promoting childcare services, a report on advancing elderly care services and improving the care for the incapacitated elderly, and a report on the enforcement of the Agriculture Law.

The meeting also reviewed personnel-related bills, among others.

