China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 09:41, September 14, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 11th session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 11th session Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised National Defense Education Law, and a decision on amending the Statistics Law.

They also adopted a decision on conferring national medals and honorary titles on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and a decision on removing Tang Renjian from the post of minister of agriculture and rural affairs and appointing Han Jun to the position.

President Xi Jinping signed four presidential orders to promulgate the law and the decisions.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

Lawmakers voted to adopt a decision on gradually raising the statutory retirement age.

They also adopted three decisions on international treaties, as well as a deputy qualification report and personnel-related bills.

Addressing the closing meeting, Zhao said the decision on raising the retirement age is of great significance to fully developing and utilizing human resources, and supporting Chinese modernization through high-quality population development.

The revised National Defense Education Law laid a solid legal foundation for promoting and strengthening national defense education and fostering the spirit of patriotism, Zhao noted.

The decision on amending the Statistics Law will help better ensure the authenticity, accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of statistical data, he added.

Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

Lawmakers vote to adopt a decision on conferring national medals and honorary titles on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China during the closing meeting of the 11th session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. The Standing Committee of the 14th NPC concluded its 11th session here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Lawmakers vote to adopt a decision on gradually raising the statutory retirement age during the closing meeting of the 11th session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. The Standing Committee of the 14th NPC concluded its 11th session here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

