Senior Chinese lawmakers meet amid legislative session

Xinhua) 09:23, November 07, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, presides over the 33rd meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmakers met on Wednesday during the country's ongoing legislative session.

The meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting heard reports on the deliberations of bills during the session, as well as suggestions for revisions to some of the draft normative documents under review. Based on the deliberations, revisions have been made to the draft normative documents, and draft legal decisions have been prepared.

The meeting decided to submit the updated normative documents to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.

