China's top legislature approves bill to raise local gov't debt ceiling by 6 trillion yuan

Xinhua) 16:15, November 08, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers have approved a State Council bill on raising the ceiling on local government debt by 6 trillion yuan (about 840 billion U.S. dollars) to replace existing hidden debts, according to a press conference Friday.

