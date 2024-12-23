China's top legislature convenes standing committee session

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the first plenary meeting of the 13th session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Saturday started a regular session to review a raft of bills including law drafts and reports.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the committee's 13th session.

Lawmakers reviewed a draft value-added tax law, a draft national park law, a draft law on the publicity and education regarding the rule of law, a draft private sector promotion law, and a draft hazardous chemicals safety law.

They deliberated a draft amendment to the law on people's congress deputies, a draft amendment to the supervision law, a draft revision to science and technology popularization law, a draft revision to the anti-unfair competition law, and a draft revision to the fisheries law.

Lawmakers also reviewed a draft decision on convening the third session of the 14th NPC, reports on the handling of the suggestions, criticisms and comments submitted by lawmakers at the second session of the 14th NPC, a deputy qualification report, and personnel-related bills, among others.

