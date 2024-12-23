Chinese lawmakers hear reports at NPC standing committee session

Xinhua) 07:59, December 23, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends the second plenary meeting of the 13th session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmakers met on Sunday to deliberate reports during an ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the plenary meeting of the session.

The meeting heard a report on the enforcement of the Law on State-Owned Assets of Enterprises. The report proposed establishing and improving the entrusted agency mechanism for state-owned enterprises and state capital.

Lawmakers reviewed a report on the enforcement of the Yellow River Protection Law, which calls for promoting law-based governance of the river and advancing the conservation and restoration of the ecosystem of its basin.

They heard an audit rectification report for 2023, which stated that as of the end of September, the rectification process had involved a total of 538 billion yuan (about 74.8 billion U.S. dollars) in funds, while over 2,800 individuals had been held to account.

The meeting also deliberated a report on the allocation and utilization of fiscal funds for disaster prevention, mitigation and emergency management. The report proposed improving fiscal policies and systems, and optimizing fund-allocation models.

The meeting also heard reports on farmland protection, legislative recording and review, and on addressing misconduct and corruption that occurred among the people.

