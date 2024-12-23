China completes provincial databases to enhance record filing, review

Xinhua) 13:17, December 23, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China has completed the construction of databases for normative documents across all 31 provincial-level regions on the mainland, a key step in ensuring all regulations and policies are filed for legislative recording and review.

The achievement was highlighted in a report submitted Sunday to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature, for deliberation. The report detailed progress in implementing a central requirement that all regulations and policies are included in record filing and review.

The provincial databases include over 380,000 normative documents of various types, which have been formulated by state organs within their administrative regions, the report said.

The Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee has pledged efforts to guide local legislatures in improving their work on recording and review.

