National lawmakers from Hong Kong, Macao briefed on top legislature's work

Xinhua) 09:11, January 16, 2025

SHENZHEN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Wednesday briefed deputies from Hong Kong and Macao to the National People's Congress (NPC) on its major work in 2024 and the preliminary plan for this year in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

National lawmakers from Hong Kong and Macao were called on to carefully fulfill their duties, conduct in-depth research, and actively put forward proposals that contribute to the better development of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as to building a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation.

The Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee introduced about the draft amendment to the law on NPC deputies, while the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance informed the deputies about the implementation of the annual plan on national economic and social development and the implementation of the central budgets in 2024, respectively.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)