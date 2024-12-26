Vice chairman of NPC Standing Committee chairs, oversees oath-taking ceremony

Xinhua) 09:47, December 26, 2024

Wu Weihua, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), chairs and oversees an oath-taking ceremony held by the 14th NPC Standing Committee to pledge allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

