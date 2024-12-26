China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 08:06, December 26, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 13th session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 13th session here on Wednesday.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a law on value-added tax, a decision on amending the Supervision Law, and a revised Science and Technology Popularization Law.

They adopted a decision on removing Wang Guanghua from the post of minister of natural resources and appointing Guan Zhi'ou to the position.

President Xi Jinping signed four presidential orders to promulgate the laws and the decisions.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

The meeting decided to submit a draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and Local People's Congresses at All Levels to the third session of the 14th NPC for further deliberation, and entrusted Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, to make explanatory remarks to the NPC session.

The meeting adopted a decision on convening the third session of the 14th NPC. According to the decision, the third session of the 14th NPC will open on March 5, 2025.

Lawmakers ratified an extradition treaty between China and Zimbabwe and another one between China and Suriname.

They voted to adopt the name list of the members of the sixth-term Macao Special Administrative Region Basic Law Committee of the NPC Standing Committee.

They also adopted a deputy qualification report and personnel-related bills.

Addressing the closing meeting, Zhao urged lawmakers to maintain the correct political orientation in their work, fulfill their duties in accordance with the law, take on responsibilities, and continuously improve the quality of the work of people's congresses.

He called for practical, efficient, thorough and meticulous preparations and organization for the upcoming third session of the 14th NPC.

Zhao also called on lawmakers to make thorough preparations and arrangements for next year's work in accordance with the key tasks of the NPC Standing Committee for 2025, as well as its work plans on legislation, oversight, deputies and foreign affairs.

Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

He also granted letters of appointment to members of the sixth-term Macao Special Administrative Region Basic Law Committee of the NPC Standing Committee.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, poses for a group photo with members of the sixth-term Macao Special Administrative Region Basic Law Committee of the NPC Standing Committee after granting letters of appointment to them at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, grants letters of appointment to members of the sixth-term Macao Special Administrative Region Basic Law Committee of the NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

