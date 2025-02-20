Grassroots art worker tries to revitalize countryside with "dance and song" as NPC deputy

Xinhua) 16:11, February 20, 2025

Lu Lihua prepares to perform Yizu Tiaocai, a traditional dance of the Yi ethnic group, at Yongzheng Village of Baohua Town in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Lu Lihua, a deputy to the National People's Congress, is a provincial representative inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage Yizu Dage, a traditional folk art of the Yi ethnic group. She is also a member of ethnic culture promotion team of Nanjian Yi Autonomous County.

As an art worker who has been working in countryside, she is committed to help revitalize countryside while promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage.

In recent years, Lu tries to make local dance and singing performances featured with intangible cultural heritage of Yi ethnic group staged on catering, wedding, tourism and other markets, with an aim to help locals increase their incomes by working near to their homes. She has also engaged in introducing intangible cultural heritage into campus to stimulate children's interest.

Lu believes that dances and songs, which carry cultural power, can contribute to rural revitalization.

During her tenure, Lu visited many villages and towns to investigate industrial development and listen to the masses' voices. And she is ready to bring her thoughts on the inheritance of ethnic culture to the annual sessions of the national legislature and national political advisory body, both of which will be held in March.

This undated file photo shows Lu Lihua guiding students to dance at a primary school in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua)

Lu Lihua (2nd R) conducts a survey at Yongzheng Village of Baohua Town in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Lu Lihua (C) conducts a survey on a traditional village in Gonglang Town in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 17, 2025. (Photo by Shi Zhihong/Xinhua)

Lu Lihua (C) conducts a survey on cultural life of the Bulang ethnic group at Luodihe Village of Gonglang Town in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 17, 2025. (Photo by Shi Zhihong/Xinhua)

Lu Lihua (C) performs Yizu Tiaocai, a traditional dance of the Yi ethnic group, at a wedding in Yongzheng Village of Baohua Town, Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Lu Lihua (L, front) performs Yizu Tiaocai, a traditional dance of the Yi ethnic group, at a wedding in Yongzheng Village of Baohua Town, Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Lu Lihua poses for a photo at Yongzheng Village of Baohua Town in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Lu Lihua (C) performs a dance of the Yi ethnic group during the annual Dragon Lantern Festival in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Lu Lihua directs a young actor during a rehearsal for the annual Dragon Lantern Festival in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Lu Lihua (R) conducts a survey on the tea industry at a tea factory in Gonglang Town in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 17, 2025. (Photo by Shi Zhihong/Xinhua)

Lu Lihua attends the fourth session of the 13th People's Congress of Nanjian Yi Autonomous County as a nonvoting delegate in the county, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo by Shi Zhihong/Xinhua)

