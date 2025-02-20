Experienced technician helps raise machine production as NPC deputy

February 20, 2025

Fu Guotao is pictured at the workshop of Chongqing Hongjiang Machinery Co., Ltd. in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Fu Guotao, a deputy to the National People's Congress, is a technician in the processing center of Chongqing Hongjiang Machinery Co., Ltd., an affiliated enterprise to the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). He is also a national-level technical expert and chief technician in CSSC.

Working in the machinery processing and production frontline for 36 years, Fu is good at solving the miscellaneous difficulties in work, so as to break through the production bottleneck and improve production efficiency. He also pays attention to the passing-on of technical skills, and makes full use of the state-level master technician studio to cultivate skilled talents for the enterprises.

During his tenure, Fu conducted in-depth researches on topics such as high-quality development of manufacturing industry, integration of industry and education, rural revitalization, fair justice, and grassroots governance. "As a deputy to the National People's Congress, there are many opportunities for learning and exchange, and broader platforms for performing duties and responsibilities," said Fu. "Only by conducting in-depth researches at the grassroots level can we raise high-quality proposals, actively reflect social conditions and public opinions, make suggestions for the country, and give full play to the role of NPC deputies as bridges and ties linking the Party and the people."

For the annual sessions of its national legislature and national political advisory body, both of which will be held in March, Fu prepared topics such as "improving the localization rate of high-end industrial mother machines" and "improving the conversion rate of green patents". Fu said that artisans need to pursue perfection and continuous innovation, and NPC deputies need to integrate the spirit of craftsmanship into their work and strive for excellence.

Fu Guotao works at the processing workshop of Chongqing Hongjiang Machinery Co., Ltd. in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Fu Guotao (C) communicates with colleagues at the workshop of Chongqing Hongjiang Machinery Co., Ltd. in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Fu Guotao (R) conducts a survey at an intelligent production base of the Great Wall Motors (GWM) in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Fu Guotao conducts a survey at an intelligent production base of the Great Wall Motors (GWM) in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Fu Guotao (C) conducts a survey on grassroots governance at a community in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Fu Guotao (L) communicates with colleagues at the workshop of Chongqing Hongjiang Machinery Co., Ltd. in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Fu Guotao (2nd L) conducts a survey on grassroots governance at a community in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Fu Guotao (L) conducts a survey on rural revitalization in Jingsheng Village of Wujian Town in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

