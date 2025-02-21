NPC deputy's devotion to rural agriculture modernization

Xinhua) 16:34, February 21, 2025

CHIBI, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Tian Shuxian, a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC), is the director of an ecological planting and breeding cooperative in Chibi City, central China's Hubei Province.

With a master's degree in agriculture, Tian has devoted herself to helping villagers reap more gains with science and technology.

Tian proposed rice-shrimp-duck farming and went door to door to provide guidance to villagers. She set up an ecological agriculture laboratory, a microbial culture room, and a water quality testing room in the fields, and built an ecological aquaculture demonstration base.

After years of efforts, Tian initiated the establishment of an ecological planting and breeding cooperative and built a modern agricultural service center, in an effort to speed up the modernization of agriculture here with the villagers.

As a deputy to the NPC, this year, Tian Shuxian will bring suggestions on the comprehensive utilization of straws and the promotion of agricultural digitization.

Tian Shuxian is pictured in a greenhouse in Anfeng Village, Zhonghuopu Town of Chibi City, central China's Hubei Province, on Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo shows Tian Shuxian walking on a path in Anfeng Village, Zhonghuopu Town of Chibi City, central China's Hubei Province, on Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Tian Shuxian (L) and her husband change the battery of a farm drone in Anfeng Village, Zhonghuopu Town of Chibi City, central China's Hubei Province, on Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Tian Shuxian shows the duck eggs to audience via livestreaming in Anfeng Village, Zhonghuopu Town of Chibi City, central China's Hubei Province, on Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Tian Shuxian carries forage in Anfeng Village, Zhonghuopu Town of Chibi City, central China's Hubei Province, on Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Tian Shuxian checks growth of the ducks in Anfeng Village, Zhonghuopu Town of Chibi City, central China's Hubei Province, on Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Tian Shuxian (1st L) talks with villagers in Anfeng Village, Zhonghuopu Town of Chibi City, central China's Hubei Province, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua)

Tian Shuxian (1st L) guides a villager to overhaul the irrigation sprinkler system in a green house in Anfeng Village, Zhonghuopu Town of Chibi City, central China's Hubei Province, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua)

Tian Shuxian prepares for spring farming in a greenhouse in Anfeng Village, Zhonghuopu Town of Chibi City, central China's Hubei Province, on Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Tian Shuxian is pictured in Anfeng Village, Zhonghuopu Town of Chibi City, central China's Hubei Province, on Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo shows the farmlands cultivated by Tian Shuxian, in Anfeng Village, Zhonghuopu Town of Chibi City, central China's Hubei Province, on Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

