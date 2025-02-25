Senior Chinese lawmakers meet amid legislative session

Xinhua) 08:28, February 25, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 39th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmakers met on Monday during the ongoing legislative session.

The meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting heard deliberation reports on the draft agenda of the upcoming third session of the 14th NPC, the draft name list of the session's presidium and secretary-general, and the draft name list of members invited to sit in on the session as non-voting participants.

The senior lawmakers were also briefed on the deliberation of a deputy qualification report and personnel-related bills.

The meeting decided to submit the above drafts to the NPC Standing Committee session for further review.

