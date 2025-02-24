China's top legislature convenes standing committee session
BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Monday started a regular session to review a raft of bills including law drafts and reports.
Zhao Leji, chairman of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the committee's 14th session.
Lawmakers reviewed a draft private sector promotion law, and a proposal on reviewing a revised draft of the civil aviation law. In preparations for the upcoming third session of the 14th NPC, lawmakers deliberated a work report of the NPC Standing Committee, the draft agenda of the NPC session, the draft name lists of the session's presidium and secretary-general, and a draft name list of the members invited to sit in on the session as non-voting participants.
Lawmakers also heard a deputy qualification report and reviewed personnel-related bills.
