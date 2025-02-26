Vice chairperson of NPC Standing Committee chairs, oversees oath-taking ceremony

Xinhua) 08:59, February 26, 2025

Tie Ning, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, chairs and oversees an oath-taking ceremony held by the 14th NPC Standing Committee to pledge allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)