China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 16:27, February 25, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 14th session Tuesday in Beijing.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

Lawmakers approved in principle the work report of the NPC Standing Committee.

Lawmakers passed a deputy qualification report and other personnel-related bills. They adopted the draft agenda of the NPC session and the draft name list of the session's presidium and secretary-general, and decided to submit the drafts to the preparatory meeting of the NPC session for deliberation. They also adopted the name list of the members invited to sit in on the session as non-voting participants.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)