An NPC deputy's persisting bond with senior citizens through caregiving

Xinhua) 08:23, February 28, 2025

ABA, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Gexi Wangmu, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), serves as the director of an elderly care center in Maerkang City. As a "post-90s" NPC deputy who started out as a frontline elderly care worker, Gexi has dedicated 16 years to her profession. In 2021, she was awarded the title of "outstanding elderly care worker" by the Sichuan Provincial Department of Civil Affairs. From ensuring the elderly's daily care and meals to leading them in fitness exercises and helping with nail care, Gexi puts equal importance on both emotional and physical care for the elderly.

Gexi Wangmu (R) learns about local healthcare while visiting a senior villager in Songgang Village of Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu (R) visits a senior villager in Songgang Village of Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu (2nd R) and Zhao Chunxiu, Party secretary of Songgang Village, are seen on their way to a senior villager's home in Songgang Village of Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu (L) talks with Zhao Chunxiu, Party secretary of Songgang Village, in Songgang Village of Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu (L) learns about elderly subsidies while visiting a senior villager in Songgang Village of Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu (L) holds a senior villager's hand as they talk in Songgang Village of Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu contacts an elderly villager's child who works away from home for related information in Songgang Village of Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

In the course of her service as an NPC deputy, Gexi has actively worked to bridge the gap between policymakers and the public. She did in-depth research on topics such as enhancing vocational training and improving compensation for elderly care workers, while gathering public feedback and submitting legislative proposals. She also consulted with civil affairs departments about latest national policies and visited rural communities for a better understanding of the realities facing the senior population, with a particular focus on the concerns of "left-behind" elderly rural residents in need of care services.

Gexi Wangmu (R) talks with seniors to learn about their daily living conditions in Songgang Village of Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu (1st R) talks with seniors in Songgang Village of Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu (L) learns about data on the basics of the local elderly population at the civil affairs department in Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu (L) talks to a colleague at an elderly care center in Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu (L) talks to two "Gen-Z" colleagues at an elderly care center in Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

As an NPC deputy from the Tibetan ethnic group, Gexi will focus on issues such as raising pension insurance standards for rural seniors and increasing government subsidies for residents' basic medical insurance in ethnic minority areas during the upcoming third session of the 14th NPC.

"My sense of fulfillment comes from the deep trust and affection I share with the seniors. I will continue this mission to help them enjoy their 'golden years' to the fullest," said Gexi.

Gexi Wangmu greets seniors at an elderly care center in Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu (R) talks to a senior at an elderly care center in Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu does fitness exercises with seniors at an elderly care center in Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu (R) applies nail polish for a senior at an elderly care center in Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gexi Wangmu poses for a photo at an elderly care center in Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)