Home>>
Chinese national lawmakers gather in Beijing for annual session
(Xinhua) 08:55, March 04, 2025
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Delegations of deputies attending the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, have all registered for the NPC annual session scheduled to open in Beijing on Wednesday.
Preparations for the session have been completed, according to the press center of the session on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
- AI-powered robotic dogs 'take over' inspections at vegetable production base in Shouguang, E China's Shandong
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
Related Stories
- China's national legislature to hold press conference ahead of annual session
- Explainer: What to know about China's "two sessions"
- Minzhu Village's path to grassroots democracy
- An NPC deputy's persisting bond with senior citizens through caregiving
- An NPC deputy's devotion to whole-process people's democracy at doorstep
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.