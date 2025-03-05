Presidium elected, agenda set for China's annual legislative session

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) gathered in Beijing on Tuesday at a preparatory meeting to elect the presidium and set the agenda for the third session of the 14th NPC, scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the preparatory meeting.

All the preparatory work for the annual session has been completed, Zhao said.

A 176-member presidium was elected, with Li Hongzhong as secretary-general of the NPC session.

The preparatory meeting also adopted the agenda of the upcoming session:

-- Deliberate the report on the work of the government;

-- Review the report on the implementation of the 2024 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2025 draft plan, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2025;

-- Review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2024 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2025, and the draft central and local budgets for 2025;

-- Deliberate the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels;

-- Deliberate the work report of the NPC Standing Committee;

-- Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Court;

-- Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

The presidium of the session met shortly after the preparatory meeting concluded. Attendees to the presidium meeting decided on the schedule of the NPC session, among other matters. The NPC will be in session from March 5 to 11 this year.

Prior to the preparatory meeting, the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee met for the meeting's preparation.

The presidium meeting and the Council of Chairpersons meeting were both presided over by Zhao.

