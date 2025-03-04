China's national legislature passes 24 law bills over past year

Xinhua) 16:40, March 04, 2025

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) approved 24 law bills since the 2024 NPC annual session, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Over the past year, the NPC Standing Committee formulated six new laws, revised 14 existing laws and made four decisions on legal issues and major issues, said Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th NPC.

The law on value-added tax was recently adopted to improve the tax system to promote high-quality development, social fairness and unified market, Lou said.

He added that the accounting law and the statistics law had been revised to further safeguard the order of the market economy and protect public interests.

The NPC Standing Committee formulated the tariff law to promote foreign trade and bolster high-standard opening up, Lou said.

The anti-money laundering law was also revised to improve the national systems for the prevention and control of financial risks, he added.

