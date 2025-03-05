China's national legislature opens annual session
The opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, opened its third session on Wednesday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the opening meeting.
Premier Li Qiang delivered a government work report at the meeting.
Lawmakers reviewed a report from the State Council on the implementation of the 2024 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2025 draft plan, as well as the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2025.
They also reviewed a report from the State Council on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2024 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2025, as well as the draft central and local budgets for 2025.
Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, explained a draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers a government work report at the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)
