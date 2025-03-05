NPC deputies attend group interview ahead of annual session of China's top legislature
Lei Jun, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Zhou Yunjie, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Photos
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
Related Stories
- China's top legislature to open annual session
- Presidium elected, agenda set for China's annual legislative session
- China's national legislature passes 24 law bills over past year
- China speeds up finalization of draft law to protect, promote private firms
- China's defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP lower than world average: spokesperson
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.