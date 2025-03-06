In pics: group meeting of deputies from delegation of Guizhou Province at third session of 14th NPC

Xinhua) 13:40, March 06, 2025

A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Guizhou Province is held at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Guizhou Province is held at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)