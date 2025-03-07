In pics: group meetings of NPC deputies
A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Beijing is held at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Jiangxi Province is held at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Liaoning Province is held at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Shandong Province is held at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Hubei Province is held at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)
A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Anhui Province is held at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)
