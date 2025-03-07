Chinese leaders join national lawmakers, political advisors in deliberation, discussions

Xinhua) 08:13, March 07, 2025

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese premier, takes part in a joint group meeting of political advisors from the sectors of economics and agriculture at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese leaders Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi on Thursday attended deliberation at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and group discussions at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

When joining NPC deputies from Hebei Province in a group deliberation in the afternoon, Premier Li Qiang urged the province to seize the opportunities arising from the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region to achieve greater progress.

He noted that it is important to advance the construction of the Xiong'an New Area with high standards and quality, improve infrastructure and public services, and create an environment that is desirable to live and work in.

On Thursday morning, the premier took part in a joint group meeting of political advisors from the sectors of economics and agriculture. In order to deliver on the objectives and tasks set for this year, he emphasized the need for macro regulation to be more forward-looking, targeted and effective.

Li Qiang also said that efforts must be made to promote urbanization and rural revitalization.

Participating in a joint group meeting attended by political advisors from the China Zhi Gong Party, the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and the sector of friendship with foreign countries, top legislator Zhao Leji urged political advisors to strengthen efforts in carrying out consultation, deliberation and democratic oversight.

Zhao, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, also expressed hope that they will closely integrate services for overseas Chinese with services for the country's overall interests.

In a discussion with political advisors from the sector of religious bodies, top political advisor Wang Huning called on them to systematically develop religions in the Chinese context, gradually forming religious doctrines that are in line with China's national conditions.

Wang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, stressed the need to strengthen the understanding of the Party's theories and policies on religious affairs and deepen research on major issues in the religious field.

Cai Qi, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, participated in a joint group meeting of political advisors from the sectors of social sciences as well as the press and publication. He urged them to harness the advantages of their sectors and offer insights for advancing Chinese modernization.

Cai also called for prioritizing social responsibility and contributing to the development of philosophy and social sciences, as well as media and publicity work.

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who attended a joint group meeting of political advisors from Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, stressed the importance of upholding "one country, two systems" and firmly maintaining the prosperity and stability of the two regions.

He also underscored the importance of consolidating and enhancing the unique status and advantages of Hong Kong and Macao, and promoting their integration into the overall development of the country.

Li Xi, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, attended a joint group meeting of political advisors from the Communist Youth League of China and the All-China Youth Federation, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, and the All-China Women's Federation.

He urged political advisors to actively provide suggestions on further deepening reform comprehensively, promoting high-quality development, and formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), among other issues. He also stressed maintaining a high-pressure stance on both misconduct and corruption.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese premier, joins National People's Congress (NPC) deputies from Hebei Province in a group deliberation at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, participates in a joint group meeting attended by political advisors from the China Zhi Gong Party, the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and the sector of friendship with foreign countries at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a discussion with political advisors from the sector of religious bodies at the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, participates in a joint group meeting of political advisors from the sectors of social sciences as well as the press and publication at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, attends a joint group meeting of political advisors from Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, attends a joint group meeting of political advisors from the Communist Youth League of China and the All-China Youth Federation, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, and the All-China Women's Federation at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)