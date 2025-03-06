Political advisers from ethnic minorities meet at third session of 14th National Committee of CPPCC

Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:26, March 06, 2025

National political adviser Hu Jiangmei attends a meeting of national political advisers from ethnic minority groups at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing, March 6, 2025. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

National political advisers Yang Fang (L) and Yang Yuni discuss at a meeting of national political advisers from ethnic minority groups at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing, March 6, 2025. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

National political adviser Yang Xiangqun (R) attends a meeting of national political advisers from ethnic minority groups at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing, March 6, 2025. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

