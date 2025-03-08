Home>>
Xi attends plenary meeting of NPC annual session
(Xinhua) 09:11, March 08, 2025
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) held its second plenary meeting on Saturday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the meeting.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights: Wang Yi answers questions about China's foreign policy and external relations
- Finance minister: China's fiscal policy preparedness to tackle uncertainties
- Infographics: China sets major tasks for 2025
- Infographics: China sets main targets for 2025
- Two sessions a source of stability and confidence in a turbulent world
- HK and Macao eye boost from nation's growth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.