Xi attends plenary meeting of NPC annual session

Xinhua) 09:11, March 08, 2025

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) held its second plenary meeting on Saturday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the meeting.

