Infographics: China sets main targets for 2025
(People's Daily Online) 14:13, March 05, 2025
The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, opened its third session on March 5, 2025 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Premier Li Qiang delivered a government work report at the meeting. The report outlines an array of key development goals for this year.
