CPPCC prioritizes education and talent development for innovation

08:44, March 04, 2025 By Cheng Si ( Chinadaily.com.cn

China's top political advisory body has focused heavily on education and talent production as the foundation for the nation's technological advancement and innovation development.

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said at a news conference in Beijing on Monday that China now has the world's largest education system, and the current innovation and technological results have driven the nation's high-quality development.

Last year, China rose to 11th place in the global innovation index, which is published by the World Intellectual Property Organization and ranks the world's most innovative economies.

According to Liu, members of the national committee of CPPCC have made suggestions to improve the nation's education, technology development and talent production, focusing on the cultivation of skilled college graduates and workers to showcase their abilities and talent across various sectors.

He said that the political advisers have also pushed for equality in basic education, particularly in remote or border areas of China.

"We have about 130 CPPCC national committee members serving as academicians at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering, and also many members being leading figures in sectors of higher education, scientific research and innovation, and entrepreneurship. They have made their contributions to push forward education development, talent cultivation and technological innovations," he said.

He added that the CPPCC national committee members also play an active role in popularizing scientific knowledge to the public, especially to children and youth, as well as helping create a good social environment that prioritizes education and respects talent.

