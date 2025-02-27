AI-powered translator debuts at Shenzhen's two sessions, as application scenarios continue to expand

10:14, February 27, 2025 By Zhang Weilan ( Global Times

An artificial intelligence (AI)-powered translation device, developed by Shenzhen-based tech start-up LAiPIC.AI, provided "zero-latency" translation services at the Shenzhen two sessions, marking the country's first government-level AI large model simultaneous interpretation software in service, the Global Times learned from the company on Wednesday.

A simultaneous interpretation matrix composed of four transparent smart screens, equipped with AI-powered translation devices named InnAIO AI translation large model, made a debut on Tuesday at the ongoing two sessions in Shenzhen - the annual sessions of the city's legislature and political advisory body.

"This is yet another vivid example of the continuous expansion of AI application scenarios," Quan Xinghui, co-founder of LAiPIC.AI, an AI generation platform for animation and digital humans, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

InnAIO AI translator boasts a 98.6 percent accuracy rate in translating policy-related terminology and a real-time response time of just 0.5 seconds, which can significantly enhance the efficiency of communication, according to Quan.

Quan said that the InnAIO translator is powered by DeepSeek-R1, enabling the device to handle real-time text and voice translations between more than 150 languages, including 16 English dialects, 23 Spanish dialects, and 18 Arabic varieties, thus being able to adapt to multilingual application scenarios.

Meanwhile, the translator offers functions such as automatically marking key terms in red and offering detailed policy background notes on the screens, aiming to help foreign participants better understand information conveyed at the meetings.

Diplomats participating in Shenzhen's two sessions have praised this cutting-edge technology, noting its effectiveness in understanding discussions, Shenzhen TV reported.

It's more convenient for me to follow the speakers, observations, and phrases live, Popov Andrei Alexandrovich, consul-general of Belarus in Guangzhou, told Shenzhen TV. Alan Coêlho de Séllos, consul-general of Brazil in Guangzhou, also said that AI makes it an even more interesting experience, according to Shenzhen TV.

The use of AI technology explored at Shenzhen's two sessions reflects the city's vigorous efforts to expand AI application scenarios, Liu Gang, chief economist at the Chinese Institute of New Generation AI Development Strategies, told the Global Times on Wednesday, adding that the debut marks another example of how the application of AI technology can facilitate international communication.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)