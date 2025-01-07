City Walk: Discover diverse perspectives of the vibrant city of Shenzhen

Speed and efficiency. When you think of the city Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province, some keywords spring to mind, like it being a metropolis of technology, innovation, and a place for workers everywhere to make it big. However, Shenzhen isn't just about these few keywords. There's so much more to this city. The sea, art, culture, history, food and natural scenery of the city are just as amazing. Follow People's Daily Online reporter Michael Kurtagh to explore the other side of Shenzhen.

